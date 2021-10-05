Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Spaghetti

Wait till you pull this glorious dish out of the oven!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) spaghetti

1 pound ground beef



1 medium onion, chopped1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt2 large eggs1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese5 tablespoons butter, melted2 cups 4% cottage cheese4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheeseChopped fresh basil, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cook spaghetti according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, 6-8 minutes, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in pasta sauce and seasoned salt; set aside.

-In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, Parmesan cheese, and butter. Drain spaghetti; add to egg mixture and toss to coat.

-Place half the spaghetti mixture in a greased 13×9-in. or 3-qt. baking dish. Top with half the cottage cheese, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers. Place baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet.

-Cover and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 20-25 minutes longer. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with basil.

