Clarion County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; One New Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of Tuesday, October 5.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 4,161, while the death toll increased to 109.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,541 and leaving the death toll to 23.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, there were 4,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,453,387.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/5/21 – 4,019

10/2/21 through 10/4/21 – 14,076

10/1/21 – 5,352

09/30/21 – 4,892

09/29/21 – 4,570

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 7814 50 7864 174 (1 new) Butler 22919 62 22981 464 (4 new) Clarion 4149 12 4161 109 (2 new) Clearfield 10270 31 10301 179 Crawford 9712 107 9819 172 (1 new) Elk 3689 20 3709 49 Forest 1540 1 1541 23 Indiana 8134 17 8151 201 (3 new) Jefferson 4301 25 4326 109 (2 new) McKean 4563 21 4584 78 Mercer 12372 51 12423 299 (2 new) Venango 5446 40 5486 118 (3 new) Warren 3424 25 3449 117 (1 new)

There are 2,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 682 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 stood at 9.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, there were 80 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,611 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 9.9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Oct. 4, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Oct. 4, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,900,165 total vaccine doses, including 185,318 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 5.

6,237,934 people are fully vaccinated; with 27,437 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 228,437 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,508,538 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,862 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,384 cases among employees, for a total of 93,246 at 1,629 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,154 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 31,235 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

