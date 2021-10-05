Clarion University Student Shows Off Converted Bus

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Like many people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcus Ryan, of Mercer, decided to spend his time pursuing a new hobby.

What he chose to build, however, turned out to be a larger task than most would choose to do.

A Clarion University student working towards an accelerated MBA, Ryan bought a school bus in September of 2020 and spent the next 11 months converting it into a fully livable mobile home.

“I redid an entire car, pretty much from the ground up,” he told exploreClarion.com. “I decided, ‘You know what, I want to do another project.’ So, I was looking online, and I love to travel. It’s one of my favorite things to do.”

At first, Ryan explained his original idea was to buy an RV and remodel it, but after some research, settled on converting a school bus instead.

His parents, being the owners of Minner’s Garage, in Mercer, had good connections with local busing companies and schools in the area, and Ryan was able to obtain a bus at the age of 19.

“I got this bus and started chopping away at it,” he said.

From what was a standard school bus, Ryan tore everything apart in order to completely change the interior.

He said he had no prior construction, electrical, or plumbing experience, though he was familiar with cars, having worked for his parents as a mechanic.

Electrical was the hardest aspect for Ryan to learn.

“The electrical was probably the hardest to figure out. I had a good friend, he’s not an electrician, but he knows the basic stuff about it. He showed me,” explained Ryan.

The internet, and especially YouTube, were also essential in completing the project, and Ryan stated he watched “a solid four to five hundred hours’ worth of YouTube in building this.”

Gabe Wiley, another Clarion student, helped Ryan build the bus, while one of his friends from high school who now attends Cincinnati University helped design the interior using CAD software.

“I’m extremely proud,” Ryan said. “One of my favorite feelings is when I’m going down the road, and I see a bunch of people driving by and turning their heads, or people wanting to see it. I’ve had five or six people already asking to see it.”

(Pictured above: The school bus when Ryan first began remodeling it.)

Bus Features

One of the bus’s main advantages is that it is fully self-sustainable.

Electricity is provided from Bluetooth-controlled solar panels on the roof.

“There’s 400 milliamp hours’ worth of batteries in the back and each solar panel is a 100-watt panel,” Ryan stated.

For water, Ryan installed a 75-gallon freshwater tank. All the water appliances – the sinks, toilets, and shower – have a lower water pressure than normal, meaning they use less water.

“At the same time, it’s normal. You’re not using as much water as you think you are,” he said.

For food, the bus has a propane stove and an electric and propane refrigerator.

The bus has heating and A/C in the back, master bedroom.

Ryan said the bus has space for five people comfortably, with possible space for a sixth person.

The back bedroom features a queen-sized bed, while the couch up-front pulls out to be ten inches shorter than a king-sized bed.

The bus is fully lighted on the inside and outside, as Ryan installed phone-controlled accent lights inside and exterior-mounted LEDs on the back and both sides of the bus.

Ryan also installed a backup camera, which can be turned on and off at will, which he says makes the bus easier to drive.

The bus requires no CDL or special license to drive legally either, as it does not classify as a commercial motor vehicle.

“The driver’s license I got at 16 is just as good to drive this,” Ryan said.

Plans for the Bus

The original plan for the bus was to use it to travel, but as Ryan did not finish the project until August of this year, he never had the opportunity to take it out before coming back to school.

Now, the plan is to sell the bus.

“It’s up for sale with the hope for paying for grad school,” said he said. “If anybody is interested, they can contact me at 724-967-3630. Love to show anybody the bus.”

Ryan said a couple of people have already shown interest in the bus, and he set a $65,000.00 starting price for it.

The bus will be publicly displayed this Wednesday, October 6, at Clarion University, starting at 9:00 a.m.

“I am doing a showing with Dr. Dale, the president of the university,” said Ryan. “I’ll be showing it from nine in the morning to 12 or one in the afternoon in the middle of campus.”

Though he said he enjoyed converting the bus, Ryan does not see himself doing this again for a while.

“Where I stand right now,” he said, “I don’t look into buying another bus, but I’m sure at some point in my future, I’ll do another one of these. It was a fun process.”

