Community Members Weigh In on Redbank Valley Teachers’ Strike

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – As negotiations between the school district and the Redbank Valley Education Association stalled over the past week, community members let their opinions be known to the public during a school board meeting on Monday, October 4.

Madison Moore, a 2020 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, spoke in favor of the striking teachers, telling exploreClarion.com, “I am very disappointed in the way the board has chosen to disrespect and unfairly treated staff.”

A sophomore at Slippery Rock University, Moore argued the board’s decision to stop paying for the teachers’ health insurance premiums was harmful given the COVID-19 pandemic and showed the board was not negotiating in good faith.

“For over 800 days, the teachers have worked in good faith without a contract and have tried to negotiate a fair contract that’s acceptable for both sides,” she said. “The board insists since it’s their final offer, it must be accepted. This is not how good faith negotiations happen.”

Moore again reiterated the proposal by the RVEA for arbitration, stating, “This makes sense to me. If neither side is willing to accept what is on the table, maybe it’s time to get help from the outside.”

She spoke against the proposal by the board to have a referendum on the contract negotiations and expressed frustration at seeing the district having to go through this process.

(Pictured above: Madison Moore addresses the Redbank School Board.)

“It is ridiculous to expect the community could evaluate what a fair contract is without being in the same position these teachers are in,” Moore continued. “Its embarrassing the districts around us have to witness how bad our staff is being treated.”

Julie Veronesi, a Redbank teacher and RVEA member, explained the negotiations from a personal point of view and described how her livelihood is affected by pay freezes and cost of insurance increases.

“I’ve been teaching for 15 years, and I’m currently making the wages a teacher of 12 years would make,” she said. “I’ve been making this for three years. If we accept a two-year pay freeze, I’ll be a 17-year teacher making a 12-year teacher’s wage. It may not seem like much, but over time, it has a great impact.”

(Pictured above: Julie Veronesi speaks at Redbank School Board’s October 4 meeting.)

In regards to the district’s decision to stop paying teachers’ health insurance premiums, Veronesi said teachers were only given 72 hours of notice before this action took effect.

“As of today, no teacher has received the application to apply for COBRA benefits, which would extend their coverage during the stoppage of benefits,” she stated. “The RVEA is hopeful to provide a health insurance plan that would bring savings for both the district and the teachers.”

Concluding her comments, Veronesi recognized the strike and contract negotiations were emotional issues and asked the community for patience when discussing them.

“I ask this as a community, not from anyone specific. Please gauge your emotions. As a parent, our children are listening to us. As a teacher, I have your children in my classroom. We will all see each other again, so use intelligence over emotion.”

Later in the meeting, community member and business owner Mitch Blose spoke to the board and expressed his belief that an unhealthy financial situation in the district is at the root of many of its problems.

“It’s important to note the Redbank Valley Community is twenty years behind the curve on the financial aspect of things. We’re fighting an uphill battle when it comes to things – paying our teachers, getting a good contract, paying for sports,” he said. “It’s important to note that’s the main problem here and not necessarily relationships between the board, community, and the teachers.”

Blose said there was confusion among the Redbank community because of conflicting messages from the district and the RVEA.

“If I’m just a bystander in the community, how am I supposed to know what’s going on?” Blose pondered. “I’m hearing things from the teachers; I see things posted about the board. The New Bethlehem rumor mill, we all know, is one of the greatest rumor mills there is.”

However, it seemed like Blose was in support of the board’s position and against the RVEA’s strike.

“I am talking to people,” he said. “They are not in support of the strike. As a board, I think you are doing right by the community. Obviously, there are problems on both ends.”

School Calendar Amended

When the Redbank Teacher’s strike began on September 13, the district had only completed 11 days of school.

Since state law requires 180 days of school, and since the same laws require the strike to end in order to complete 180 days of school before June 15, Redbank Superintendent Amy Rupp informed the school board the academic calendar for this school year would have to be amended to reflect the current situation.

“We would have off Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, and the last day would be June 15. That gives us 180 days,” she said.

June 15 will be a half day, as well.

Rupp said instruction will be given online during any snow days that the district cannot operate in-person.

In other business, the board:

• Approved second reading of Policy #146.1 – Trauma Informed Care as presented.

• Approved second reading of Policy # 236.1 – Threat Assessment as presented.

• Approved second reading of Policy # 150 – Title 1 Comparability of Services as presented.

• Approved first reading of Policy # 701.1 – Facilities Naming/Sponsorship as presented.

• Approved Threat Assessment Plan and Procedures as presented.

• Approved the amended the academic school calendar as presented.

• Approved the contract between the Redbank Valley School District and Minich Bus Services for the transportation of students for the 2021-2022 School Year as presented.

• Approved the contract between the Redbank Valley School District and Valley Lines, Inc. for the transportation of students for the 2021 2022 School Year as presented.

• Recommendation to approve the contract between the Redbank Valley School District and Barrett Busing Inc. for the transportation of students for the 2021-2022 School Year as presented.

• Approved the spending as ESSRs III funds as presented.

• Approved the sports booster proposal as presented.

• Approved the bus/van driver list.

• Approved the resignation of Dan Ion, assistant boys basketball coach.

• Approved Jake Dougherty as assistant boys basketball coach at 80 points for a total cost of $3,632.52.

• Approved Dan Ion and Wayne Fuller as volunteers for boys basketball.

• Approved the resignation of Kim Reichard, paraprofessional, effective 9/30/2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.