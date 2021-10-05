Deer Creek Winery to Host Wine Olympics on Sunday

 

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (5)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting their popular Wine Olympics on Sunday, October 10.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Looking for a fun-filled afternoon with more laughs than you could have ever bargained for?! If you said yes, Deer Creek’s wine Olympics is just for you!

Spend the afternoon drinking wine and competing for the gold.

Tickets are $20.00 each and are available here.

Each ticket includes wine tasting/judging and access to each of the minute to win-it games.

Great prizes including, wine, merchandise, and a grand prize gift basket! Bring your buddies and see who comes out on top!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

