Deer Creek Winery to Host Wine Olympics on Sunday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting their popular Wine Olympics on Sunday, October 10.
The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Looking for a fun-filled afternoon with more laughs than you could have ever bargained for?! If you said yes, Deer Creek’s wine Olympics is just for you!
Spend the afternoon drinking wine and competing for the gold.
Tickets are $20.00 each and are available here.
Each ticket includes wine tasting/judging and access to each of the minute to win-it games.
Great prizes including, wine, merchandise, and a grand prize gift basket! Bring your buddies and see who comes out on top!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.