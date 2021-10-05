Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on October 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

It was 6:02 pm when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.

Born on November 8, 1936, in Gaines, NY, he was the son of the late Floyd J. and Nanna Hopkins Brown.

Don graduated Townville High School in 1955 and then Gannon University in 1962.

Shortly after receiving his degree from Gannon, he was accepted to Air Force Training School.

Upon graduation, he went to Texas A&M University to study meteorology.

He was stationed at several bases stateside as well as in Southeast Asia, which is sadly where he was in contact with Agent Orange, which would affect him for the rest of his life.

Don retired from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as a Lieutenant Colonel, and also retired Quaker State Oil Company as a chemist.

He was a member and active in the American Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL. He served as the assistant treasurer at the church, and he loved going to ROMEO’s (Real Old Men who Eat Out) with the all the men of the church.

Don was very proud to be a private pilot.

He loved serving in the military and was a Weather Flight Commander.

But above everything, he loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

On June 26, 1964, he married the former Joyce Gillette in Hydetown, PA, who survives.

They shared 57 years of marriage together, and had two children, Timothy D. Brown and wife Barbara of Seneca, and Kathryn J. Lape and husband Todd of Mars.

In addition to his wife and children, also surviving are granddaughters, Abigail and Amanda Lape of Mars.

Don’s sister, Phyliss Patterson of Titusville also survives, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Don in death are his parents, and two sisters, Doreen Brown and Jean Rumbaugh.

A memorial service will be held at a date in the future to be decided by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to Camp Judson, 398 Holliday Rd, North Springfield, PA 16430 or to the Visiting Nurses Foundation of Venango County, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

