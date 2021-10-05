Hearing for Emlenton Man Charged With Putting Woman in Chokehold During Domestic Dispute Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for an Emlenton man who allegedly put a woman in a chokehold and refused to allow her to leave during a domestic incident at a residence in Perry Township.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Mitchell Kelle Warfield is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $7,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in late September in Perry Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police spoke to a known victim who reported that she was in a verbal argument with Mitchell Kelle Warfield that turned physical, the complaint states.

The victim told police she attempted to leave the house, and Warfield physically grabbed her from behind in a chokehold. The victim reported they both then fell to the ground in the kitchen, and she managed to break away from Warfield, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that Warfield then grabbed her in a chokehold again and would not let her go until another known individual began to call 9-1-1. She indicated that when she was leaving the residence, Warfield also grabbed her by the back of the neck, leaving scratch marks and redness on her neck, according to the complaint.

Warfield was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, September 25.

Case Against Warfield Stemming from May 31 Incident

Court documents indicate Warfield is also facing another hearing at the same date and time on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Perry Township in late May.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, May 31, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 368 in Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police spoke to the two individuals involved in the incident.

Mitchell Warfield told police he had been arguing with a known female victim all day, and things turned physical when they began pushing each other. Warfield reportedly stated he then put his hands near the victim’s neck and pushed her to the ground, according to the complaint.

The victim in this incident also told police that she and Warfield had been arguing throughout the day, and the argument turned physical when they began to push each other, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that Warfield told her if she was “going to act like a man, then she can be treated like one,” and pushed her to the ground by her neck and held her there. The victim said that Warfield then sat on her, ultimately pinning her to the ground. She also stated that Warfield had pinned her to the vehicle at one point, as well, according to the complaint.

Police observed fresh red marks around the victim’s neck which corresponded with her statement about the incident, the complaint notes.

Warfield was then placed in custody.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Warfield is also facing sentencing on October 28 on a DUI: Controlled Substance charge from an incident in Butler County in October 2020.

