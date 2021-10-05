Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, October 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Born February 17, 1934, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Homer H. and Dorothy Shaffer Schruers.

She was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Knox Civic Club, and a lifetime member of the Fryburg Beagle Club.

Peg married Ray L. “Pete” Stewart on October 18, 1952, and he preceded her in death on January 25, 1987.

She then married Judd E. Fulton on December 30, 1989. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1994.

Throughout her life, Peg enjoyed traveling and going to Beagle Trials with Judd, bowling, reading, going to church, attending her grandkids’ sporting/special events and concerts, playing cards and games and eating with family at The Carriage Inn on Fridays.

But what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters: Sherri (Michael) Kapp and Kim (Bryan) Exley, both of Knox and three stepchildren: Linda (Frank) Rimer of Chicora, and Larry (Alice) Fulton and Steven (Rebecca) Fulton, both of Knox.

Peg had four grandchildren and a great grandson who were her pride and joy: Brad Kapp (Karla) and son, Max Kapp, of Indiana and Jordan Kapp, Connor Exley and Leah Exley, all of Knox.

She also had nine step grandchildren and 16 step great grandchildren, with whom she shared many special memories and loved very much.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Peg was preceded in death by three brothers, Homer H. Schruers, Jr., William S. Schruers and Richard R. Schruers.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 11 a.m. to Noon Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at noon Wednesday in the church with Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Margaret A. Fulton to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232 or the Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Peg’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

