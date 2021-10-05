 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patricia J. (McNaughton) King

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-z0dDu8iKOmPatricia J. (McNaughton) King, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on December 13, 1941, in New Brighton PA, she was the daughter of Chauncey and Mildred (Spudic) McNaughton.

Patricia married Gerald King on June 15, 1962, at St. Richards Church in Rimersburg and he preceded her in death on April 15, 1998.

She was an LPN and a homemaker.

She was a member of the St. Richards Church in Rimersburg and a member of the National Rifle Association.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter; Frances (Lori King) Jenkins and her husband Kelly of Vernon, IL. a son; John King of Rimersburg, four grandchildren; Victor, Wyatt and Emily Jenkins and Baylee King, five great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law; Thomas King and his wife Agnes of TX., and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael McNaughton.

Patricia’s family will have a graveside service on Friday October 8, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady, with Father Diaz, officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to the National Rifle Association.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required.

The Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.