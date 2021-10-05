Patricia J. (McNaughton) King, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on December 13, 1941, in New Brighton PA, she was the daughter of Chauncey and Mildred (Spudic) McNaughton.

Patricia married Gerald King on June 15, 1962, at St. Richards Church in Rimersburg and he preceded her in death on April 15, 1998.

She was an LPN and a homemaker.

She was a member of the St. Richards Church in Rimersburg and a member of the National Rifle Association.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter; Frances (Lori King) Jenkins and her husband Kelly of Vernon, IL. a son; John King of Rimersburg, four grandchildren; Victor, Wyatt and Emily Jenkins and Baylee King, five great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law; Thomas King and his wife Agnes of TX., and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael McNaughton.

Patricia’s family will have a graveside service on Friday October 8, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady, with Father Diaz, officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to the National Rifle Association.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required.

The Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

