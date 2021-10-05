Police: Shippenville Man Damages Skill Machine, Attempts to Steal Money

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending against a Shippenville man who recently damaged a skill machine as he was attempting to steal the money inside of it.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, an attempted theft occurred at the Shippenville 24-Hour Laundromat on US 322, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 53-year-old Jon Mendenhall, of Shippenville, went to the laundromat and vandalized a Silver Falls Coin Drop skill machine in an attempt to steal the money inside it, but was unsuccessful in getting to the money.

According to police, Mendenhall caused an estimated $50.00 in damage to the machine.

Charges of criminal attempt of theft and criminal mischief are pending.

