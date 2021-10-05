 

Say What?!: 30 Guinness World Records Set at Virgin Money London Marathon

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

30-Guinness-World-Records-set-at-Virgin-Money-London-MarathonLONDON – Guinness World Records announced the Virgin Money London Marathon featured 30 records being set, including the fastest time to finish a marathon while wearing pajamas.

The record-keeping agency said 54 records were attempted by runners in Sunday’s race, and the first to do so successfully was Julian Rendall, who ran the marathon in pajamas with a final time of 2:51:45.

Read the full story here.


