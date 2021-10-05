Say What?!: 30 Guinness World Records Set at Virgin Money London Marathon

LONDON – Guinness World Records announced the Virgin Money London Marathon featured 30 records being set, including the fastest time to finish a marathon while wearing pajamas.

The record-keeping agency said 54 records were attempted by runners in Sunday’s race, and the first to do so successfully was Julian Rendall, who ran the marathon in pajamas with a final time of 2:51:45.

