Farmers of Marble Invites Community to 140th Anniversary Celebration
MARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble is hosting their 140th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, October 6.
Meet Farmer’s Mutual’s staff at their outdoor event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Stop at their home office located at 18132 Route 208 in Marble, Pa., for a snack and a chance to win a prize!
The company will continue to monitor and follow the CDC recommendations and guidelines.
History of the company:
In 1881, when the company was founded, it was one of two insurance companies located in the Village of Jamestown – as Marble was then known.
Both Jamestown and Farmers of Marble were organized as assessable mutual insurance companies to fill a void when other insurance companies refused to provide insurance coverage to rural property owners.
– Farmers of Marble provided only fire and lightning coverage on farms and residential properties.
– Jamestown Mutual Windstorm Insurance Company wrote coverage for only the perils of wind and hail.
Over a period of years, Farmers of Marble expanded its writings to include additional forms of coverage including a variety of multi-line coverage, and the company removed the assessable option in its policies, while Jamestown Mutual continued to write only the perils of wind and hail. Eventually, in 1983, Farmers of Marble acquired the Jamestown Mutual Windstorm Insurance Company.
Farmers of Marble continued to grow in Pennsylvania by appointing independent agents to market the company’s products.
In 2002, the company acquired the Freehold Mutual Insurance Company. In 1986, they assumed the management of the Clarion County Mutual Fire Insurance Company and in 2005 merged their operations into Farmers of Marble. The company’s most recent acquisition occurred in 2009 when Patrons Mutual Fire Association of Northwestern, PA was assumed by Farmers of Marble.
With over 22,000 policies in force, Farmers of Marble provides more than $5.3 billion in property coverage in Pennsylvania. The company provides coverage for primary residences, mobile homes, camps, rentals, farms, and commercial properties. The company strives to provide competitive insurance coverage and service in a timely and efficient manner to its agents and policyholders.
Investment in technology has been critical to remain competitive in this industry to meet the needs of both the agents and the policyholders. Farmers of Marble offers new payment features including pay by phone, paperless billing, automatic and scheduled payments. This self-service gateway provides an enhanced customer service experience for policyholders.
For more information on Farmers of Marble, visit their website https://www.farmersofmarble.com/.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.