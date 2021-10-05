SPONSORED: Join Lisa Cook and Jeff Powell for Live Music at Wanango
RENO, Pa. – Join Lisa Cook and Jeff Powell on Thursday, October 7, for dinner and music at Wanango Country Club.
Tickets are $25.00 each and include food and entertainment.
To reserve a table, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
This event is open to the public.
Fall public golf rates are now in effect at Wanango!
You can golf 9 holes with a cart for only $20.00; 18 holes with a cart is only $35.00.
These rates are in effect until December 31, 2021 – weather permitting.
To book a tee time, call 814-676-8133 and select option #1.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
