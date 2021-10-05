State Police Calls: iPad Recovered by Police, Harassment Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Found Property in Washington Township

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, Clarion-based State Police discovered an iPad on State Route 208 near St. Michael’s Church, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710 if you are missing an iPad and can verify that it is your property.

Harassment in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 48-year-old Troy Geer, of Tionesta, drove to a known victim’s home in Washington Township, Clarion County, and stopped on the roadway.

According to police, Geer then began beeping and squealing the tires of his vehicle until the victim exited her residence.

Police say Geer then began yelling at the victim about an unrelated incident.

Two non-traffic citations have been filed against Geer for harassment and disorderly conduct.

Theft by Deception in Salem Township

Around 6:48 p.m. on October 1, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a theft in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 56-year-old male victim from Emlenton sent a $200 GooglePlay gift card to an unknown individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

