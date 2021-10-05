 

Three Area People Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 408

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-line-1024x680ROCKDALE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three people were killed in a head-on crash that occurred on State Route 408 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Meadville-based State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened on State Route 408, just west of Henry Road, in Rockdale Township, Crawford County, around 4:16 p.m. on Sunday, October 3.

Police say 54-year-old Kenneth R. Anderson, of Titusville, was operating a 2001 Toyota RAV4 traveling westbound on State Route 408 when he veered into the eastbound lane into the path of a 1991 Chevrolet S10 operated by 21-year-old Joshua D. Hanes, of Springboro, Pa., and the vehicles collided head-on.

Anderson and a passenger in Hanes’s vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Katrina A. Wiler, of Venango, Pa., were both killed on impact, according to police.

Police say Hanes suffered severe injuries and was transported by Meadville Area Ambulance Service to UPMC Hamot where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Venango EMS, Meadville EMS, and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene.

An initial ruling from the coroner indicates that Anderson and Wiler both died due to blunt force trauma, police say.


