Vonda Schwabenbauer, 84, of Tylersburg, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.

She was born on April 26, 1937 in Strattanville, PA to the late Joseph and Anna Elizabeth (White) Yount.

Vonda attended and graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1955.

On January 14, 1956, she married Roy Joseph Schwabenbauer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lucinda. Roy preceded her in death on December 9, 2010.

She worked at Joe’s Garage and Trucking, which was the family business for over 4o years.

Vonda enjoyed reading, shopping, nurturing her plants and pets, but most of all spending time with her family and making them laugh.

She was also a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown.

Vonda is survived by her children: Darlene Walters of Phoenix, AZ, Marlene Deak and her husband Art of Fryburg, PA, Stephen Schwabenbauer and his wife Amy of Tylersburg, PA, David Schwabenbauer and his wife Christine of Tylersburg, PA, Carol Hargenrader and her husband Daniel of Seven Hills, OH, and Theresa Schwabenbauer of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Jessica Clark, Jason Mealy, Luke Walters, Courtney Walters, Andrew (A.J.) Schwabenbauer, Amber Schwabenbauer, Hope Schwabenbauer, Joseph Schwabenbauer Pham, and James Schwabenbauer Pham; great grandchildren: Aiden Clark, Dana Clark, Ryan Walters, Caitlyn Walters, Kylie Walters, and Ari Raye Mealy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vonda was preceded in death by her siblings, Wade Yount, Floyd Yount, and Betty Kover.

As per Vonda’s wishes a private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family, with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Crown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

