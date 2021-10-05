Woodland Winter Craft Event Set for November 11-13

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The 2021 Strattanville Area Woodland Winter Craft days are set to kick-off on November 11 and last until November 13.

Vendors will be set up from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at various locations throughout the surrounding area selling their products and offering their services.

Vendors will be marked with a wooden Christmas tree sign. Pine tree tour signs will also be placed along the route.

Current vendors include the following:

– Tammy’s Custom Prints

– Jean Grant’s Crafts

– Forest Treasurers

– Chloe Gray’s Creative Decor

– Poor Man Garage

– Miller’s Custom Stitches

– Mauthe’s Country Corner

– Clark’s Custom Creations

– RDS Crafts

– Touch of Grace by Tiffiny

– Seven Hills Quilts & Crafts

CDC Guidelines are recommended for this event. Attendees assume the risk of COVID-19 when attending this event.

Follow Woodland Winter Craft on Facebook for any updates.

