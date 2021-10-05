 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Woodland Winter Craft Event Set for November 11-13

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JQh1aK9drJ5ugSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The 2021 Strattanville Area Woodland Winter Craft days are set to kick-off on November 11 and last until November 13.

Vendors will be set up from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at various locations throughout the surrounding area selling their products and offering their services.

Vendors will be marked with a wooden Christmas tree sign. Pine tree tour signs will also be placed along the route.

Current vendors include the following:

– Tammy’s Custom Prints
– Jean Grant’s Crafts
– Forest Treasurers
– Chloe Gray’s Creative Decor
– Poor Man Garage
– Miller’s Custom Stitches
– Mauthe’s Country Corner
– Clark’s Custom Creations
– RDS Crafts
– Touch of Grace by Tiffiny
– Seven Hills Quilts & Crafts

CDC Guidelines are recommended for this event. Attendees assume the risk of COVID-19 when attending this event.

Follow Woodland Winter Craft on Facebook for any updates.

Oct 4, Doc 2


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.