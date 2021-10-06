A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Columbus Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

