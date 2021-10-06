 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Columbus Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

