 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Butternut Squash Bake

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Take a sweet bite of this delightful butternut squash bake!

Base Ingredients

1/3 cup softened margarine
5 oz. evaporated milk

3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
2 cups cooked mashed
Butternut squash

Base Directions

-Cream butter and sugar.

-Beat in the eggs, milk, and vanilla.

-Turn off the mixer and stir in mashed squash. The mixture will be thin.

-Pour into a greased 11×7 baking dish and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. If not set, leave it in the oven a little longer.

Topping Ingredients

1/2 C Rice Crispies
1/4 C light brown sugar
1/4 C chopped pecans
2 T melted butter

Topping Directions

-Combine & sprinkle over casserole after done.

-Put back in the oven for 5-10 minutes. It should be bubbling.

-Serves 6-8 people. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.