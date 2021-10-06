Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Butternut Squash Bake

Take a sweet bite of this delightful butternut squash bake!

Base Ingredients

1/3 cup softened margarine

5 oz. evaporated milk



3/4 cup sugar1 tsp. vanilla2 eggs2 cups cooked mashedButternut squash

Base Directions

-Cream butter and sugar.

-Beat in the eggs, milk, and vanilla.

-Turn off the mixer and stir in mashed squash. The mixture will be thin.

-Pour into a greased 11×7 baking dish and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. If not set, leave it in the oven a little longer.

Topping Ingredients

1/2 C Rice Crispies

1/4 C light brown sugar

1/4 C chopped pecans

2 T melted butter

Topping Directions

-Combine & sprinkle over casserole after done.

-Put back in the oven for 5-10 minutes. It should be bubbling.

-Serves 6-8 people. Enjoy!

