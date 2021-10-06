Clarion Free Library Building Improvements Nearing Completion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Borough Projects Manager and Treasurer Todd Colosimo informed the Clarion Borough Council ongoing projects at the Clarion Free Library will wrap up by the end of the year during the council meeting on October 5.

“I am hopeful everything will be done, and we’ll be starting to close up by the end of the year,” Colosimo told exploreClarion.com.

The improvements’ completion deadline was moved from September 4 to December 24 during the council meeting as the delivery for exterior and bathroom doors needed to finish the project have been delayed.

“This is strictly a materials delivery delay,” said Colosimo. “The contractor advised me there’s plenty of time for that. There’s nothing they can do to hurry it up.”

Building improvements at the library include an improved sidewalk, exterior downstairs entrance, and new bathrooms to meet ADA standards.

The library’s boiler, which is over 30 years old, has also been replaced.

Colosimo said the boiler will be turned on for the first time on October 13, and will receive a final inspection from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry on October 15.

Destination Downtown Clarion Report

Jim Crooks, proprietor of F. L. Crooks, gave the Destination Downtown Clarion report to the council and stated Main Street business will hand out stickers during ALF and offering special offers to customers who wear them.

“How can we as merchants show people that are coming into Clarion that we’re the friendliest town around?” Crooks’ mused. “We decided to make these stickers.”

Some of the businesses participating in the sticker deals are the Fulmer House, Infusion Night Club and Grille, Clarion River Brewing Company, Michelle’s, Sugar Tree Boutique, F. L. Crooks, and Black Bear Dispensary.

The stickers can be obtained at Clarion downtown businesses.

“Destination Clarion Downtown really wanted to thank the Clarion Rotary for stepping up and doing a lot of cleaning and weeding and neatening up of the tree areas along Main Street,” said Jennifer Fulmer Vison, owner of the Fulmer House. “We really appreciate the help from the rotary on that.”

In other business, the council:

• Reminded borough residents leaf pick up will be in effect every Monday and Tuesday from October 11 to November 26. Remember curbside, no limbs or branches.

• Reminded borough residents Trick-or-Treat will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31 directly following the 5:30 p.m. parade.

• Approved Contract with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC to Extend the Audit Services for the Years Ending December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023 for the Price of $10,765.00, $10,980.00, and $11,200.00, respectively.

• Approved the Clarion Borough Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MBE/WBE) Statement of Goals for FFY 2021.

• Approved Resolution #2021-460, Approving the Clarion Borough FFY 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application and Attached Three-Year Community Development Plan (CDP).

• Approved Submission of Clarion Borough’s FFY 2021 CDBG Application by Clarion County to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) by or on October 28, 2021.

• Approved 2022-2026 Police Contract.

• Approved advertisement for a Full-Time Police Officer Eligibility List.

• Approved an Agreement with Go Paddle for a Kiosk to be Located at Toby Boat Launch to Offer Canoes, Kayaks, and Paddle Boards, as well as Life Preservers and Paddles.

