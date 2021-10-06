 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Delores K. Knight

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wk69ZC70lnPPspDelores K. Knight 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home after a period of declining health.

Born on July 19, 1933 in Fryburg she was the daughter of John and Caroline Beary Lambert.

Delores was a graduate of Shippenville High School and also Erie School of Business.

On August 1951 she was married to Emmett “Pete” Knight who preceded her in death on February 12, 2016. They were married for 64 years.

Delores worked for Owens Illinois in Clarion for 40 years and then Trader Horn in Clarion for 10 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg, she volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drives, worked the election polls for Elk Township and a member of the Moose in Clarion.

She enjoyed sewing, tending to her flower gardens, and shopping.

Delores is survived by a daughter Dr. Emma Knight McGowan and her husband Patrick of Greensburg, PA and a son-in-law John Monrean of Knox.

She is also survived by a granddaughter Katie, grandson Andy, great-granddaughter Adelyn and great-grandsons Brody and Knox.

She was preceded in death by her husband Emmett, a daughter Vickey Knight Monrean and a brother Clarence Lambert.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor of presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.