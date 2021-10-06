Delores K. Knight 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home after a period of declining health.

Born on July 19, 1933 in Fryburg she was the daughter of John and Caroline Beary Lambert.

Delores was a graduate of Shippenville High School and also Erie School of Business.

On August 1951 she was married to Emmett “Pete” Knight who preceded her in death on February 12, 2016. They were married for 64 years.

Delores worked for Owens Illinois in Clarion for 40 years and then Trader Horn in Clarion for 10 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg, she volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drives, worked the election polls for Elk Township and a member of the Moose in Clarion.

She enjoyed sewing, tending to her flower gardens, and shopping.

Delores is survived by a daughter Dr. Emma Knight McGowan and her husband Patrick of Greensburg, PA and a son-in-law John Monrean of Knox.

She is also survived by a granddaughter Katie, grandson Andy, great-granddaughter Adelyn and great-grandsons Brody and Knox.

She was preceded in death by her husband Emmett, a daughter Vickey Knight Monrean and a brother Clarence Lambert.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor of presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

