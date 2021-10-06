Featured Local Job: High School Social Studies Teacher

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Social Studies Teacher.

This position is available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: November 1, 2021



