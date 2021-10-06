Husband of Murdered Former Warren County Resident, Instagram Star Found Deceased From Gunshot Wound

HOUSTON, Texas (EYT) – U.S. Marshals say the husband of former Warren County resident and Instagram star Alexis Robinault Sharkey was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday morning in Florida.

According to KHOU News, U.S. Marshals confirmed Alexis Sharkey’s husband, Tom Starkey, who was wanted for her murder, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at his daughter’s home in Fort Myers, Florida.

Alexis Sharkey grew up in Warren County but later moved to Texas where she met and married Tom Sharkey and developed a following as a social media influencer.

A city worker found Alexis Sharkey’s body along the side of the road near a Houston interstate in late November 2020, just a few miles from her apartment.

In January 2021, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that the cause of Sharkey’s death was strangulation, and the manner of her death was officially ruled a homicide.

Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Robinault, had previously stated in news interviews that she believed foul play was involved in Sharkey’s death. Sharkey’s close friends also reported that Sharkey had mentioned fearing for her safety before she died.

