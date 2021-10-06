James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, October 4, 2021 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on March 21, 1939 in Hawthorn, he was the son of the late James A. and Gladys Madeline (Minich) Mohney.

He married Dolores “Dottie” (Stewart) Mohney on July 8, 1961.

Marlin worked as a mechanic for Minich and Mohney Garage in Hawthorn.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964.

He was a member of the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene.

He also was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, the Hawthorn Cemetery Board, the Christian Bowhunters of America, and the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club where he served as President.

He was a good mechanic but his passion was being outdoors in the woods or on a lake.

He enjoyed hunting, especially bow hunting, and his favorite fishing spot was Mahoning Dam.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dottie Mohney of Hawthorn, two daughters, Heather Hildebrand and her husband, Kurt, and Alisha Mohney, both of Hawthorn, three grandchildren, Brittany Hildebrand (Wes Garbic), Garrett Hildebrand and his wife, Delaney, both of St. Marys, and Blaze Hildebrand and his fiancee’, Emily Falenski of Camp Hill, a new great- granddaughter on the way, two brothers, Rev. Barry “Bud” Mohney and his wife, Joan of Butler and Eldon “Cork” Mohney and his wife, Debbie of DuBois, several nieces and nephews and his three granddogs, Cash, Piper, and Cooper.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hawthorn Church of the Narazene with Pastor Tonya Hockenberry officiating. Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

