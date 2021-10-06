Juvenile Escapes Taylor Diversion Program With Stolen Cell Phone

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a juvenile stole a cell phone and escaped from Taylor Diversion Program on Monday evening.

Around 6:49 p.m. on October 4, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

According to police, it was reported that a known female juvenile stole a cell phone belonging to a known 27-year-old female employee from Oil City and then escaped from the facility.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.