Local Residents Participate in PA Walk for Life

CLARION, Pa. – Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services of Clarion recently captained a bus for Clarion County residents to attend the Pennsylvania March for Life in Harrisburg.

On Monday, September 27, thousands of Pennsylvania rallied at the front steps of the PA State Capitol in Harrisburg on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives first day back in session, to call on legislators to protect unborn children.

Rally speakers were followed by a march around the Capitol complex for the first-ever Pennsylvania March for Life. Their aim was to call on Pennsylvania’s leaders to protect human life from conception until natural death.

“March for Life is delighted to partner with PA Family Institute on the historic first PA March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund.

“Every human life should be valued and deserves legal protection, and that is our goal.”

The PA Family Institute provided transportation to the event free of charge for every county in the Commonwealth. Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services, located at 140 Greenville Ave, Clarion, PA, across from Clarion University, was selected to captain the bus for Clarion County.

Next Step officials say they gladly took on that task as they advocate for individuals and families in Clarion County and surrounding areas with free Christ-centered consultation services and educational programs related to unplanned pregnancy, healthy choices, and personal wholeness reflecting values that uphold sexual integrity and the sanctity of life.

Two Next Step staff members and nineteen others traveled to Harrisburg to be part of the March.

The Next Step group also had an opportunity to meet with Sen. Doug Mastriano, Sen. Scott Hutchinson, and Rep. Donna Oberlander during their visit. All three, along with many other legislators, joined State Rep. Kathy Rapp, PA House Health Committee Chair and Head of the House Pro-Life Caucus, on stage during the event. Sen. Mastriano also devoted an hour of his time to give the Next Step group a private tour of the Senate.

Michael Geer, president of the Pennsylvania Family Institute and organizer of the event said he was blown away by the outpouring of support.

“Thousands from all across our Commonwealth filled the front of our State Capitol. This turnout exemplifies that people came from every corner of this state to make a stand for life,” Geer said.

“Every day in our commonwealth, the lives of over 80 unborn babies are taken through abortion. And that’s why we march. It’s time for this to end.”

The full rally can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnhrVfrpmWU.

