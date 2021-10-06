 

Local Woman Involved in Route 8 Rollover Crash

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was involved in a rollover crash that took place on State Route 8 in Butler County on Friday.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:17 p.m. on October 1, on Route 8, on North Main Street Extension at its intersection with Beechwood Boulevard, in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say 34-year-old Jessica R. Byers, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2014 Honda Odyssey attempting to negotiate a left turn onto North Main Street Extension southbound from Beechwood Boulevard when she proceeded without clearance and struck a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 18-year-old Victoria N. King, of Greensburg, that was traveling north on North Main Street Extension.

Following the initial impact, King then lost control of her vehicle, struck a curb, and the vehicle overturned.

Both drivers were using seat belts. A 7-year-old male passenger and a 5-year-old male passenger in Byers’s vehicle were secured in child booster seats, while a 2-year-old male passenger was secured in a front-facing child safety seat, and an infant passenger was secured in a rear-facing child safety seat.

King suffered possible injuries of unknown severity but was not transported.

Byers and her juvenile passengers were not injured.

Byers was cited for a traffic violation.


