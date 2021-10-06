Local Woman Involved in Route 8 Rollover Crash

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was involved in a rollover crash that took place on State Route 8 in Butler County on Friday.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:17 p.m. on October 1, on Route 8, on North Main Street Extension at its intersection with Beechwood Boulevard, in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say 34-year-old Jessica R. Byers, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2014 Honda Odyssey attempting to negotiate a left turn onto North Main Street Extension southbound from Beechwood Boulevard when she proceeded without clearance and struck a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 18-year-old Victoria N. King, of Greensburg, that was traveling north on North Main Street Extension.

Following the initial impact, King then lost control of her vehicle, struck a curb, and the vehicle overturned.

Both drivers were using seat belts. A 7-year-old male passenger and a 5-year-old male passenger in Byers’s vehicle were secured in child booster seats, while a 2-year-old male passenger was secured in a front-facing child safety seat, and an infant passenger was secured in a rear-facing child safety seat.

King suffered possible injuries of unknown severity but was not transported.

Byers and her juvenile passengers were not injured.

Byers was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.