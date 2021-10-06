Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on October 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on February 19, 1930, at her home in Seneca, she was a daughter to the late Joseph and Luella Rhoades Hecathorn.

Lurla was a member of Hill City United Methodist Church until it closed. She then became a member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

She loved flowers, birdwatching, taking daily walks, and baking for her family.

She adored her beloved cat, Dale.

Surviving are two sons, Richard Stromyer and Terry Stromyer, both of Seneca; Four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Preceding Lurla in death are her parents, her former husband, Donald Stromyer, her son David Stromyer, and her siblings, Alvin Hecathorn and Sara Beveridge.

A visitation for family and close friends will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9 am to 11 am.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 am with the Dr. Robert Hrisak officiating.

Interment will be at Heckathorn Cemetery.

If one desires, memorial contributions may be made in Lurla’s name to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323 or to the American Heart Association.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

