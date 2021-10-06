Man Behind Bars for Refusing to Leave Woman’s Apartment in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man who reportedly resisted police who were dispatched after he refused to leave a woman’s Clarion Borough apartment early Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 24-year-old Alphonso C. Austin, of Newark, New Jersey:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:23 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a trespassing incident at an apartment on Wood Street.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim who stated Alphonso Austin was inside her apartment, and she wanted him to leave. The victim told police Austin was not on the lease and does not live at the residence. She also indicated she had told him to leave several times.

Police then entered the apartment and told Austin to come to the entryway, but he did not respond. Police then entered further into the apartment and made contact with Austin in a hallway, the complaint indicates.

Austin reportedly refused to speak to police. He was then advised that he needed to leave the apartment, but he did not move or reply. The victim then came up the stairs and began to argue with Austin, who was holding the victim’s small child, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Austin threatened the victim in front of police and stated he “did not care if the cops were there.” The victim then “changed her mind” about having Austin leave and said she would stay in the living room, away from Austin, and they would be “fine for the night.”

The officers then exited the apartment and went outside to clear the scene.

While they were standing outside, the officers reportedly heard the victim yell “get off of me,” and saw, through an upstairs window, that Austin appeared to be standing over the victim in the stairwell area. One of the officers also saw something get thrown down the stairs, according to the complaint.

The officers then went back to the door and ordered it to be opened. The victim reportedly came to the door, and sounded “extremely worked up.” She told the officers she was “done,” and that Austin needed to leave. The officers then entered the apartment and ordered Austin to leave, but Austin refused, according to the complaint.

Police attempted to open an inner door, but found it was locked, but were then able to find a second inner door that was unlocked. However, when an officer attempted to open the door, Austin went into a hallway. The officer advised Austin again that he needed to leave, but he continued to refuse, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the officer then grabbed Austin to place his hands behind his back, but Austin refused to cooperate, and the officer had to use force to get his arms behind his back. Austin was forced onto a bed on his chest for safety purposes and in order to be handcuffed. He was subsequently escorted out of the residence and secured in a police vehicle.

Police then went back to the apartment to speak to the victim about what had occurred earlier in the stairwell. She reportedly stated she was at the top of the steps holding her baby and the baby bag, trying to leave, and Austin was grabbing the bag to prevent her from leaving, according to the complaint.

Austin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

