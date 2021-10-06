Motorcycle Versus Car Crash Reported on North 5th Avenue at Toby Bridge

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcycle versus car crash was reported on North 5th Avenue in the area of Toby Bridge in Clarion Borough on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a two vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle was reported at the intersection of North 5th Avenue and Fireman’s Road around 2:54 p.m.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

Part of North 5th Avenue was closed for several hours and traffic was rerouted onto 4th Avenue.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 10:23 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

