Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Born May 16, 1946, he was the son of the Fern (Cauvel) and Lee Roy Rice, Jr.; his mother survives him.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Myron proudly enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War; he was Honorably discharged on November 11, 1967 having earned the rank of SP4 (T) and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.

Myron received his Associated degree from Edinboro University following his time in the military.

On July 24, 1971, Myron married the love of his life, the former Mary B. Hefferman; she preceded him in death on April 27, 2019.

Throughout his professional career, Myron worked as a Machinist for Time Machine, Inc. and other machine shops in the area, but his true life’s passions were in the hobbies he kept outside of work.

A man of the outdoors, Myron loved his back road rides. He also adored his dog, Clyde, and the many trips they took to McDonald’s together.

When indoors, he liked to watch the game show network.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Fern Rice of Wyattville; his daughter, Melissa A. Rice of Meadville; his son, Matt S. Rice of Denver, CO; his grandson, Chance M. Rice of Meadville; his three brothers, Roger Rice and his wife, Sandy, and William Rice and his wife, Linda, both of Cochranton, and John Rice and his wife, Pat, of Franklin; as well as his sister, Peggy Stockton and her husband, Rick, of Wyattville.

Myron is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Lisa, Chris, Kellie, Johnny, Jodi, Kevin, and Jeff; his several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his numerous cousins; his dog, Clyde; and by his grand-dogs, Lulu and Molly.

In addition to his father and wife, Myron was preceded in death by his son, Michael Ray Rice; his two nephews, Brian Rice, and Jason Simpson; and by his niece, Denise Rice.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Myron will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 8, 2021 beginning at 11 am, with Glenn Williams, Lay speaker and member of the Bradleytown Community Church, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Peters Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Myron’s honor to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, P.O. Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Bradleytown Community Church, 1971 Bradleytown Road, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

