Police Release Details of Crash on Oak Ridge Road That Injured Local Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash on Oak Ridge Road that injured a local man last month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:52 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, on Oak Ridge Road, just west of Shick Land Drive, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 56-year-old James S. Walker, of Oak Ridge, was operating a 2010 Kia Sportage traveling west on Oak Ridge Road when his vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree.

Walker suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.

Walker was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.