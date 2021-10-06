Say What?!: 6-Year-Old Finds Mastodon Tooth in Michigan Nature Preserve

MICHIGAN – A six-year-old walking with his family in a Michigan nature preserve made a rare discovery: a 12,000-year-old mastodon tooth.

Julian Gagnon, 6, was walking with his family in the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve on Sept. 6 when he found an object that he initially identified to his parents as a “dragon’s tooth.”

