Burns & Burns Hosts Acuity Continuing Education Classes on Trucking Insurance
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance recently hosted Brad Lloyd, CLCS, CPIA from Acuity Insurance to teach classes about trucking insurance.
Brad, the Territory Director of Western Pennsylvania for Acuity Insurance, visited the Bradford, Mercer, and Clarion locations on September 15th, 21st, and 22nd, respectively.
The sessions were intended to provide knowledge and more information on Acuity’s trucking product. This helped to better educate B&B agents and servicers about the complex trucking industry and how to best insure trucking clients.
Brad Lloyd also shared some interesting facts during the class about the current state of the trucking industry. In 2019, 11.84 billion tons of freight were transported by trucks, representing 72.5% of total tonnage via truck. Due to the high demand and shortage of drivers, salaries and insurance are expected to increase, as well as claims. Acuity’s number one business product is contractors, but trucking is their number 2. In fact, trucking is actually the number one class of business in PA for Acuity Insurance.
Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019.
