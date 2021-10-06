 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Burns & Burns Hosts Acuity Continuing Education Classes on Trucking Insurance

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

242758528_4980037178691635_5479180335030808182_n (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance recently hosted Brad Lloyd, CLCS, CPIA from Acuity Insurance to teach classes about trucking insurance.

Brad, the Territory Director of Western Pennsylvania for Acuity Insurance, visited the Bradford, Mercer, and Clarion locations on September 15th, 21st, and 22nd, respectively.

The sessions were intended to provide knowledge and more information on Acuity’s trucking product. This helped to better educate B&B agents and servicers about the complex trucking industry and how to best insure trucking clients.

Brad Lloyd also shared some interesting facts during the class about the current state of the trucking industry. In 2019, 11.84 billion tons of freight were transported by trucks, representing 72.5% of total tonnage via truck. Due to the high demand and shortage of drivers, salaries and insurance are expected to increase, as well as claims. Acuity’s number one business product is contractors, but trucking is their number 2. In fact, trucking is actually the number one class of business in PA for Acuity Insurance.

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!

Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.