‘Spooky Nights Halloween Decorating Competition’ in Cook Forest Begins on Friday

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Join in on the fun of competing and judging campsite decorations at Ridge Camp in Cook Forest.

A “Spooky Nights Halloween Decorating Competition” will take place on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9, at Ridge Camp.

All proceeds will benefit the Ridge Camp playground equipment replacement fund. The event is hosted by the Friends of Cook Forest.

Eligibility

Camp Site: To have your site judged, you must have a site reserved at Ridge Camp, Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9. You must register and make a donation of any amount ($5.00 minimum suggested) at Camp Host site #52 on October 8 (from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) or October 9 (from 9:00 a.m. to noon). You will be given a ribbon to attach to your site post to alert campers that your site is entered to be judged.

Judging

Judging: To judge/vote for your favorite site, all you need to do is make a donation of $1.00 or more at Camp Host site #52 on October 8 (4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) or October 9 (9:00 a.m. to noon) to receive a ballot.

Ballots: Ballots must be put in the box at Camp Host site #52 no later than 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

NOTICE: Please do not enter campsites to judge. Judging can be done from the roads within the campground.

The top three winning sites will be announced and prizes will be awarded at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, at the camp amphitheater, or at the front pavilion if there is inclement weather.

Treats will be available!

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.