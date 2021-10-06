State Police Calls: Police Investigate Harassment Incident, Truck Driver Busted With Drugs

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, October 4, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a location on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident involved a known 25-year-old Clarion man and a known 21-year-old Clarion woman.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 11:00 a.m. on August 27, a 2019 Peterbilt Walmart truck was observed driving past the weigh station on Interstate 80, near Exit 53 westbound off-ramp, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when the “Trucks Must Enter Weigh Station” sign was flashing.

Police say a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) truck inspection was then conducted and the driver, identified as 51-year-old Steven Russell, of Mobile, Alabama, was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of controlled substances.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

