Theodore “Buzz” Carl Gabrielson Jr., 66, of Penn Run, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home in Penn Run.

He was born in Pittsburgh, on January 4, 1955, a son of the late Theodore Carl Gabrielson Sr. and Janet (Reiners) Gabrielson.

Buzz was known as a captivating storyteller, especially with most of his tales ending with a hilarious punchline.

He was kind, generous, and thoughtful, and a fervent animal lover who rescued countless animals both through activism and financial support.

Buzz especially loved his children and lit up talking about his grandchildren.

Buzz will be missed by his children, grandchildren, and siblings. He will also be remembered by his former wife, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who all loved him dearly.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the Deitman and Black Families for all of their love and support shown to Buzz, especially this past year. They are forever grateful for you being there when Buzz needed it most.

In accordance with Buzz’s wishes service arrangements are private and being handled by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting: rbfh.net.

