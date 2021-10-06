Watershed Books Expands in New Location

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watershed Books independent bookstore and literary arts center is moving to a new location.

Watershed Books is approaching its one-year anniversary as a brick-and-mortar location on Main Street, Brookville.

Because of the support from the community, and especially the generosity of local property owners, Watershed Books is moving down the block to a new location at 194 Main Street (upstairs) where they can expand their retail area and literary arts center.

The new location is in the heart of Historic Brookville.

The bookstore is a culmination of the support for The Watershed Journal Literary Group, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and elevating regional authorship and readership in the western Pennsylvania Wilds.

The nonprofit has been publishing literary magazines, hosting literary events and workshops for over three years. The mission of the organization is to provide inclusive opportunities for storytelling and publishing.

What started as a small group of inspired writers has turned into a regional literary movement spanning across eleven counties with collaborations and partnerships that extend even further.

Watershed Books features both used books of every genre and brand new books by regional authors. Used books are mostly priced at $2, $5, or $10 dollars. The new location will also offer more community space – a reading lounge, a self serve coffee and tea station, and a meeting room with public computers.

TWJ Board President, Jo Scheier Bugay explained how the new space will support the organization’s ongoing efforts.

“Expanding our bookstore and Literary Arts Center is a key component of The Watershed Journal’s mission to support the storytellers of our region — voices not often heard otherwise; voices with heartfelt stories to tell,” Bugay said.

Visit Watershed Books at their new location at 194 Main Street (upstairs) for their grand reopening on Saturday, October 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Find out more about Watershed Books and The Watershed Journal at www.thewatershedjournal.org.

