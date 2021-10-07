Aldi Debuts Fresh Layout at Clarion Store

CLARION, Pa. — ALDI welcomed shoppers back to its renovated Clarion store on Wednesday, October 6.

(Photos by Leon Aristeguieta.)

The store, located at 22827 Rte. 68, is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide. Upon reopening, the Clarion store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the newly remodeled Clarion store will be held on Wednesday, October 13, at 8:45 a.m.

According to a release from ALDI, the updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Clarion location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said J.R. Perry, Saxonburg regional vice president for ALDI.

“With the updated Clarion store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and they are built with environmentally friendly materials. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.

