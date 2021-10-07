Autumn Leaf Festival Kiddie Parade Winners Announced

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the BHS Women’s Care Associates and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade have been announced.

(Pictured above: First Place Costume winners the Griffins. Photos courtesy of Autumn Leaf Festival)

It was spectacular weather for a parade on Tuesday, October 5, and there was an incredible turnout as families lined the streets to watch the action. There were some fantastic floats and beautiful costumes. It was a hard decision for the judges and the scores were very close. The following are the winners in the float and costume categories.

Best Costume:

1st Place – The Griffins

2nd Place – Wilshire Family

3rd Place – Cub Scout Pack 51

Best Float:

1st Place – Bradybaugh Family and Friends

2nd Place – Clarion County MOPS

3rd Place – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start – CL/Clarion 2 Classroom

All three of the top floats have been invited to return for the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 9, on Main Street in downtown Clarion. The parade steps off at noon.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.