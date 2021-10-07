 

Autumn Leaf Festival Kiddie Parade Winners Announced

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

243648396_4332359506799830_976202507060286762_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the BHS Women’s Care Associates and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade have been announced.

(Pictured above: First Place Costume winners the Griffins. Photos courtesy of Autumn Leaf Festival)

It was spectacular weather for a parade on Tuesday, October 5, and there was an incredible turnout as families lined the streets to watch the action. There were some fantastic floats and beautiful costumes. It was a hard decision for the judges and the scores were very close. The following are the winners in the float and costume categories.

Best Costume:

1st Place – The Griffins
2nd Place – Wilshire Family
3rd Place – Cub Scout Pack 51

The Bradybaugh Family and Friends first-place winning float.

The Bradybaugh Family and Friends’ first-place winning float.

Best Float:

1st Place – Bradybaugh Family and Friends
2nd Place – Clarion County MOPS
3rd Place – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start – CL/Clarion 2 Classroom

All three of the top floats have been invited to return for the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 9, on Main Street in downtown Clarion. The parade steps off at noon.

The MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) float. Photo submitted by Bri Steinman.

The Clarion County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) float. Photo submitted by Bri Steinman.


