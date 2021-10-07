 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Benefit for Family of Strattanville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash Set for October 23

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-j4cwrxQDA6UdkU2STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit event for the family of a Strattanville woman who was killed in a recent motorcycle crash is scheduled for Saturday, October 23.

The event will celebrate the life of Sarah Mae Stewart who died in a motorcycle crash in Redbank Township on September 17.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Strattanville Fire Hall located at 411 Washington Street in Strattanville, Pa.

The cost is $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for children ages three to 12, and free for children two and under.

The event will include a chicken and biscuits dinner, Chinese auctions, and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Stewart’s family.

Following the benefit event, there will also be a Halloween Party starting at 6:00 p.m. with a DJ, popcorn and cotton candy machines, a costume contest, and light refreshments. Cover charge for the party is by donation.


