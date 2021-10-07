Car Hits Residence, Catches Fire in Hawthorn

HAWTHORN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle struck a residence and then caught on fire in Hawthorn Borough on Wednesday evening.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting that a vehicle had struck a building and caught fire near the intersection of State Route 28/Brookville Street and Center Street around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Fire Department, Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Curtis Kiehl, Chief of Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, told exploreClarion.com that when crews arrived at the scene, they found a passenger vehicle had struck the residence and had caught fire, with the fire beginning to go up the side of the structure.

Kiehl noted that the vehicle occupants were already out of the vehicle, and were not injured, and no one was home at the residence when the incident occurred.

Crews then began to battle the blaze, which was quickly knocked down. They subsequently performed a search of the structure and found that no fire had spread to the interior.

“The only real damage to the structure appeared to be to the front porch, which was taken completely off the building by the vehicle,” Kiehl noted.

The scene was cleared around 10:23 p.m.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash were not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.