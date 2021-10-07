Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Receives ARC Award for Broadband Engineering Plan

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce the receipt of a $50,000.00 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

This award, matched by the Clarion County Commissioners, will fund the Clarion County Connected Engineering Plan.

“Securing this grant is another step forward in bringing reliable, affordable high-speed internet across Clarion County,” said CCEDC Executive Director, Jarred Heuer.

Clarion County’s rolling hillsides, woodlands, and low population density have made many areas unprofitable for internet service providers to expand their broadband networks. As a result, many communities lack access to high-speed, low-latency internet.

The Clarion County Connected Engineering Plan will produce a “roadmap” for deploying broadband where it is most needed, thereby facilitating remote learning, telemedicine, access to e-commerce, employer recruitment and retention, and the ability for residents to telecommute.

With broadband connectivity becoming a national conversation, this Engineering Plan will lend credibility to future funding opportunities as they become available.

“We would like to thank the Clarion County Commissioners for providing the match funds for this opportunity. We also thank our partners at the Northwest and North Central Commissions, Delta Development Group, HRG, and IU-6 for assisting to steer our efforts,” Heuer added.

“This project received wide support from our elected officials across all three levels. Many thanks to all our legislative representatives for supporting the CCEDC’s efforts, notably the Clarion County Commissioners, Representative Oberlander, Senator Hutchinson, Congressman ‘GT’ Thompson, Senator Casey, and Senator Toomey.”

U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson also expressed his support for the project.

“With more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians living without access to broadband, developing an accurate broadband map is essential to ensure that reliable, high-speed internet can be delivered to our communities,” Thompson stated in a press release from his office.

“I applaud the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation for working to bring the infrastructure necessary to allow for remote learning, telemedicine, access to e-commerce, and the ability for residents to telecommute. This study will help advance Clarion County further towards the goal of bridging the digital divide.”

