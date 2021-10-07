Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lime Coconut Smoothie Bowl

This lime and coconut flavor combination is beyond refreshing!

Ingredients

1 medium banana, peeled and frozen

1 cup fresh baby spinach



1/2 cup ice cubes1/2 cup cubed fresh pineapple1/2 cup chopped peeled mango or frozen mango chunks1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut3 tablespoons honey2 teaspoons grated lime zest1 teaspoon lime juice1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1 tablespoon spreadable cream cheese, optional

Optional: Lime wedges, sliced banana, sliced almonds, granola, dark chocolate chips, and additional shredded coconut

Directions

-Place the first 11 ingredients in a blender; if desired, add cream cheese. Cover and process until smooth. Pour into chilled bowls.

-Serve immediately, with optional toppings as desired. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.