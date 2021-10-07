Clarion County Republican Committee Annual Fall Banquet Set for October 28

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be holding their annual Fall Banquet on Thursday, October 28, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

Social hour is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased at the CCRC Headquarters at 507 Main Street in Clarion or you can make a reservation by contacting Cindy Curran at [email protected] or Rick Rathfon at [email protected]

The deadline for reservations is Sunday, October 24.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Nche Zama, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon who is a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Senator Scott Hutchinson, and State Representative Donna Oberlander have also been invited to speak.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.