Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Republican Committee Annual Fall Banquet Set for October 28

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

109874365_3098126870308904_8425822350884729306_oCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be holding their annual Fall Banquet on Thursday, October 28, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

Social hour is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased at the CCRC Headquarters at 507 Main Street in Clarion or you can make a reservation by contacting Cindy Curran at [email protected] or Rick Rathfon at [email protected]

The deadline for reservations is Sunday, October 24.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Nche Zama, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon who is a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Senator Scott Hutchinson, and State Representative Donna Oberlander have also been invited to speak.


