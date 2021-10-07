Clarion University Soccer: Golden Eagles Strike First But Fall at IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team struck first and carried the lead into halftime, but IUP scored two quick goals after the break to cement a 2-1 win in Indiana on Wednesday.

Clarion (2-5-1, 2-5-1 PSAC West) has scored first in three of the last four games.

Kylee Cross increased her team-leading goals and points totals, and moved into the top-10 in single-season point scoring in program history, with her third tally of the 2021 season. With the game scoreless in the 38th minute, Macy McCarthy booted a pass into the offensive end that was intended for Cross. Two Crimson Hawk defenders converged on the ball, but the collision caused them to misplay the ball and knock it loose to Cross. Cross reacted quickly and fired a low shot off her left foot into the righthand corner, beating IUP goalkeeper Samantha Gildner to make it 1-0.

With the score, Cross now has nine points on the year. That ties her with Ashley Downs (2006), Rachel Schmitz (2008), and McKenzie Sheesley (2015) for 10th on the program’s single-season scoring list.

The Crimson Hawks struck very quickly in the second half, with Kristen Finnerty scoring just seconds into the period to tie the game at 1-1. Hannah Scardina added another just a few minutes later, making it a 2-1 advantage for IUP. Clarion continued to pepper the Crimson Hawks with scoring opportunities, taking a pair of corner kicks in succession. Jaci Bowser fired a couple of shots late in the second half as well, but the Golden Eagles could not put one past Gildner.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.