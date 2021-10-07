Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on October 6, 2021 by her loved ones following a sudden illness.

Born August 7, 1938 in Clarion to Jess F. and Twila Wolfgang Swyers.

Eileen was lovingly married for 45 years to Wendell D. Henry of Strattanville, who preceded her in death.

She had worked at Sylvania in Brookville and drove Bus #17 for Rossey Busing for 38 years for the C-L School District.

Eileen was known for her fierce Personality and love of her family.

She loved all her kids over the years that rode bus #17.

Spending time mowing and working in her flowerbeds were always her passion.

We will miss her daily phone calls, truthful advice and the unconditional love she had for us no matter what.

She was a lifelong football fan of the C-L Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cheering on the boys of fall from the bleacher or the black and gold from her couch, she was a loyal and diehard fan.

She is survived by her children, Wendy Kennedy of Strattanville; Amy and Vern Over Jr. of Sligo; Bobbi Jo and Ron Yoder of Mercer and Chad Henry of Strattanville; and grandchildren, Cody, Windy and Caleigh Kenndy of Leland, NC; Tyrel, Hannah and Briella Stockwell of Somerset; Ross Reid and Mitchell Howard of Chicago, IL; Susie Over and Bryce Detterline of Sligo; Kennedy and Chad Miller of Meadville.

Eileen is also survived by her sisters, Erma Mowry-Knowlton of Houston, TX and Bonnie and Don Nie of Niles, MI; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandsons, Sean Kennedy and Davey Over; a son in law, Ron Kennedy and sisters, Jane (Paul) Watson, Helen (Bill) Fleming and Gladys Hales.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on October 9, 2021 at the Monroe Chapel in Sligo, PA.

Entombment will take place in the Mausoleum at Cedarview Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Dept. for their excellent service and compassion they showed towards our mom and family.

