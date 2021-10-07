Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in Fayetteville, TN on August 19, 1931, to the late Francis and Reva Mae (Burton) Howell.

On September 18, 1965, she married Harold D. Isaacs, Sr. who preceded her in death on November 1, 2005.

Louise was a member of the Eastern Star and the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

Louise was a breast and thyroid cancer survivor. She enjoyed making communion bread and playing farkle with the rest of the girls at Laurelbrooke.

Louise is survived by her sons: James M. (Amy) Isaacs of Paxtonville, PA, Jack (Donna) Simms of Elora, TN, and Jerry (Susan) Simms of Fayetteville, TN; brother, Wayne (Irene) Howell of TN; daughter in law, Leigh Isaacs of New Wilmington, PA; ten grandchildren: Tristan Isaacs, Newman Isaacs, Mia Isaacs, Aubrey Isaacs, Chloe Isaacs, Elyse Isaacs, Mark (Brandi) Simms, Mindy (Joe) Jennings, Jennifer (Brian) Mitchell, and Jason Simms; and seven great-grandchildren: Brady Jennings, Sam Jennings, Beau Simms, Farrah Simms, Brice Simms, Braylon Simms, and Oliver Isaacs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Harold D. Isaacs, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday October 9, 2021, at Bosworth Cemetery Olivet, Eaton County, Michigan, 49076.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.