James “Jim” Gilmore, 77, of New Bethlehem, PA went home to be with the Lord in the evening of Saturday, September 18, 2021.

As the youngest of 8 children, he grew up on a small farm in Valley City, IN and was the son of the late William and Edith “Mom Gilmore” (Snyder) Gilmore.

Jim, also known as “JB”, attended Corydon, IN high school and enjoyed kicking his heels up on a Friday night.

In his later years, he enjoyed chatting with the old timers at the Laconia General Store when he would be in town hauling soybeans.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1962 and served one term.

Farming was a true passion of his.

He held various jobs but working at the popcorn factory was one of his favorites.

You could say he was a jack of all trades however he felt most “at home” in an 18-wheeler. Jim spent the remainder of his career “driving truck”. From hauling piggyback to using his own while working for Mercer Transportation, Jim was able to tour all but a few of the 50 states in America. You could catch him on the CB if you called for “slow poke”.

He retired at age 66 but continued to work alongside his son in law doing construction.

He enjoyed the heck out of gardening and this year he grew the biggest potatoes of his life.

JB lived for hot coffee no matter the time of day and never passed up the opportunity for an ice cream cone or nap.

He made the best chili and potato salad around and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He was easy to talk to, humble, always had a story of the past and his greeting to you had just the right degree of southern hospitality.

Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a Husband, a Father, a Papa, and Uncle (three times great).

He, as we all do, had many chapters in his journey.

He was special to each of us in different ways.

He is at peace now but “we miss him already.”

In lieu of a public service, you may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital at stjude.org/donate or by calling 800-478-5833.

