Leeper Teen Claims She Was Raped in Venango County

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of rape involving a local 16-year-old victim.

A known 16-year-old female victim from Leeper and her mother went to the Franklin-based State Police on October 1, 2021, to file a report of a rape.

According to police, the teen victim reported she was raped in December 2019 at a residence on Allegheny Avenue in Cranberry Township, Venango County, by a known male.

Police say no further details of this investigation will be released at this time due to the sensitivity of the investigation and the case details.

