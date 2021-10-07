 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Leeper Teen Claims She Was Raped in Venango County

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of rape involving a local 16-year-old victim.

A known 16-year-old female victim from Leeper and her mother went to the Franklin-based State Police on October 1, 2021, to file a report of a rape.

According to police, the teen victim reported she was raped in December 2019 at a residence on Allegheny Avenue in Cranberry Township, Venango County, by a known male.

Police say no further details of this investigation will be released at this time due to the sensitivity of the investigation and the case details.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.